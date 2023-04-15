Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 116,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 87.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 138,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,987 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.48 and a 1-year high of $238.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

