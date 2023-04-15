Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

