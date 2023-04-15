Comerica Bank Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $938,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,027,313 shares in the company, valued at $80,346,149.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,484 shares of company stock worth $5,388,622 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

