Comerica Bank Purchases 1,218 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

