Comerica Bank Purchases 6,631 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAA by 65.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

IAA Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IAA opened at $39.89 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.44.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $523.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. IAA’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.