Comerica Bank Purchases New Shares in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.87.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $3,014,848. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRTX stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.01.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

