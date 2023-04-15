Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.25.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $300.46 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 182.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.76.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

