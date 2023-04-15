Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

