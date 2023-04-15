Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

