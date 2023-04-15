Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 5,579.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 264,248 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 223,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 92.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 377,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,544 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after acquiring an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Insider Activity

Align Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $342.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.51. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $431.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

