Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

