Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,750,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,260,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,846,600. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

