Comerica Bank Sells 1,281 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Dynatrace by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $42.28 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

