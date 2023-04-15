Comerica Bank Sells 1,360 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.18.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $330.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.94. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $473.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

