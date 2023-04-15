Comerica Bank Sells 1,916 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 722,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE WBS opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

