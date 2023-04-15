Comerica Bank Sells 22,214 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

