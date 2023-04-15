Comerica Bank Sells 349 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Middleby stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $163.10.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

