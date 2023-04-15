Comerica Bank Sells 353 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average is $168.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.18.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

