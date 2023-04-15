Comerica Bank Sells 358 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Politan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $656,234,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Masimo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,269,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI opened at $191.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $196.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.10.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

