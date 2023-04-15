Comerica Bank Sells 44 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

Chemed Price Performance

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $561.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $566.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.