Comerica Bank Sells 6,645 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

