Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE:AEL opened at $36.98 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

Insider Activity at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.