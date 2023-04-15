Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 183.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 387,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

