Comerica Bank Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

