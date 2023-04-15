Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $208.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

