Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

