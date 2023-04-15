Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $98,514,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 126.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RRC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

