Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.19.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

