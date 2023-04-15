Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $55.14 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,201,037.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

