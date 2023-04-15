Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $96.68 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.