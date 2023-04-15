Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Crane

Crane Price Performance

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

NYSE CR opened at $80.04 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

