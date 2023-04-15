Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

