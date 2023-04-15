Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,878,000 after purchasing an additional 302,872 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 162,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.