Day & Ennis LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

