Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

