DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stake Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth $3,901,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DISH Network by 12.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth $37,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $7.84 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.