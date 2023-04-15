Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.28 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

