Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 699,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 453,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dropbox by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,212 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $346,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,108,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,583,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $346,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,108,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,583,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,780 shares of company stock worth $11,840,270. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

