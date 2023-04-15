Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $85.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

