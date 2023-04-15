Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

