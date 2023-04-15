Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $54,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after buying an additional 427,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock worth $13,981,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $99.01 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.