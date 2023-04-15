Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $65,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

