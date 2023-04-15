Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $67,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $479.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.48 and a 200-day moving average of $437.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $574.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.