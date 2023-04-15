Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $71,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.