Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $61,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

NYSE PKI opened at $137.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

