Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 473 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 239,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.