Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $141.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.74.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.