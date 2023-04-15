Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

