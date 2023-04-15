Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Purchases 6,567 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $158.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -382.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

