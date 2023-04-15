Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enova International were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

Enova International Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA opened at $45.93 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.